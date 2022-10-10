This will only be a truly 'African COP' if African climate crisis issues are prioritised

Many Africans are thrilled that this year’s United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC/COP) is taking place in Africa, with hopes that African issues will be prioritised. But this is not the first time that COP is being held on the continent. In fact, this is the fifth time – the first being Nairobi Kenya, then Durban South Africa and twice in Morocco. However, we are yet to see a clear focus on addressing the climate change legacy created by the industrialised nations of the north. And while Egypt dubs this COP as ‘Africa's COP’, unfortunately it does not yet look like they are hosting the COP on behalf of Africa. These proceedings are still too dominated by the northern countries, and, from my perspective, negotiations do not appear to be balanced.

Africa has, for a long time, called for climate justice. We are yet to see it materialise. The issues of loss and damage particularly, have now made it more evident that the climate debt owed to southern countries has not been paid. While climate financing might seem like a sensible approach, it is not a just solution, not while there are many strings attached.

But I am still hopeful that this COP may be different. Maybe this so-called ‘African COP’ will acknowledge the plight of those who have been impacted most negatively by climate change. The fact that industrialised nations of the north also experience climate change and its associated disruptions has been a wake-up call for them. Yet, Africans have been saying for some time that some of the solutions that have been brought forth by those outside the continent are not for the benefit of Africa, because they make no actual difference and temperatures keep on rising and rising.

I am encouraged that since COP27 is being held in Africa, this will also challenge our African leaders and negotiators to up their game. They must take a decisive stand for climate justice for Africans, who now feel very insecure because they are experiencing the rise in temperatures and the unprecedented floods, which have displaced them and put them in dire situations that even threaten their survival.

My hope for this African COP is that world leaders, especially in Africa, recognise and prioritise our struggles, which are largely a result of the actions in the industrialised north. African leaders must call for real accountability. They should be our strongest advocates, for the wellbeing of all Africans.